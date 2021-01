Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

A man has died after getting into difficulty in the Awanui River near Kaitaia today.



Emergency services were called to the river at 10.40am.



Tragically the man, aged in his 50s, was located deceased in the river by emergency services shortly after 11am.



The death will be referred to the Coroner.



