Sunday, 24 January 2021 22:48

A first constable from Eastern Region has been charged with firearm offences following an incident in December 2019.

The alleged incident occurred at Rowville whilst the member was on duty on 24 December 2019.

The officer from Eastern Region has been charged with reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, damaging property with a firearm and using a firearm in a dangerous manner.

He will appear at court at a later date.

