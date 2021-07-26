Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





As part of the military training camp with students of the military training center at the Novocherkassk Polytechnic Institute, control firing from small arms was conducted at the Angarsky training ground in the Republic of Crimea.

In the course of the training camp, communications students were taught general military disciplines, they received skills in operation, maintenance and work on special equipment.

Also, with the personnel – participants in the training camp, classes were held on the study of weapons and ammunition, safety requirements, the basics and rules of shooting.

The final stage of the military training of future reserve lieutenants was the execution of control firing from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

This weekend, students will take the military oath and go to their educational institution to continue their studies.

In total, more than 30 students take part in the training camp on the basis of the control unit of the army corps of the Black Sea Fleet (Black Sea Fleet)

