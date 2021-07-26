Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





In honor of the Day of the Russian Navy, artillery crews of the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and the Guards Salute Division of the Western Military District (ZVO) fired a festive artillery salute in Kronstadt.

Artillery salutes took place on July 25 in Kronstadt. A total of 30 volleys were fired from D-44 guns, accompanied by several thousand fireworks shots from installations of calibers 105 mm, 125 mm, 195 mm, 310 mm, which ensured different heights of lifting fireworks. The domes of the rupture exceeded 300 meters in diameter.

In addition, the 125-mm Tricolor 2A96 festive fireworks launch complex was used in Kronstadt. In one salute, this launcher provided the release of over 2 thousand shots within a minute, which colored the sky in the colors of the State Flag of the Russian Federation.

In total, more than 200 servicemen of the military district, 24 85-mm D-44 guns and fireworks from the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and the ZVO Guards Salute Division were involved in the artillery salute.

